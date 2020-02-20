Recapping the FOMC minutes - no material communication shifts … somewhat stale

A snippet from Scotia on the Federal Open Market Committee minutes released Wednesday: 

  • Markets largely shook off the minutes
  • no material communication shifts
  • minutes could be somewhat stale now; there were 7,700 coronavirus cases on January 29th and over 75k now
  • Nevertheless, the FOMC reinforced its base case outlook with downside risks and simply repeated prior liquidity management and balance sheet policy guidance
  • discussion on inflation targeting alternatives was somewhat unsatisfactory and to be continued later

