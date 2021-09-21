Reminder - China's markets reopen &its PBOC rate-setting day. HK is closed.
A summary of who's in, who's out and the days ahead.Mainland China was closed on Monday and Tuesday for a holiday
- Hong Kong was open while China was closed on Monday and Tuesday.
- Hong Kong is closed today, Wednesday, for a holiday.
In China today, at 0130 GMT The People's Bank of China is setting its one-year and five-year loan prime rates. These have remained unchanged for 16 months. Market expectations are for no change
- one-year loan prime rate 3.85%
- five-year rate 4.65%
- preview here
Japan was closed on Monday
- Japan is closed on Thursday.
Confused? Hope that clears it all up.
As a bit of fun ...
In Australia, Friday is a holiday in Melbourne (Australian markets will remain open).
The holiday is for a football final game. Which is being played the following day, Saturday. And its being played 3000kms away, on the other side of the country.