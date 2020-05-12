Reminder: Fed speakers among the ones to watch on the agenda later today
There will be quite a few names on the agenda in the session ahead
Eamonn provided the full list and times in his earlier post here.
We'll be kicking things off with Bullard and Kashkari at 1300 GMT before wrapping things up later in the day with Mester at 2100 GMT. As we have seen with Bostic and Evans yesterday, the main theme seems to be pushing back against negative rates.
All of this should set the tone ahead of Fed chair Powell's appearance tomorrow.