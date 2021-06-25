Reminder - plenty of Federal Reserve speakers scheduled for Friday US time

I posted the times and who from the Fed is speaking yesterday, but iCYMI: 

  • 1400 GMT Kashkari (president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis)
  • 1535 Mester (Cleveland)
  • 1700 GMT Rosengren (Boston)
  • 1900 GMT Williams (NY)
IF the inflation figures come in high 
those above will be most likely out with the firehose trying to douse tapering (and even rate hike) expectations:
Dallas Fed head Kaplan has been the most strident in insisting on talking about tapering, but he is not on the roster to speak publicly Friday:

