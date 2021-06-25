Reminder - plenty of Federal Reserve speakers scheduled for Friday US time

I posted the times and who from the Fed is speaking yesterday, but iCYMI:

1400 GMT Kashkari (president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis)

1535 Mester (Cleveland)

1700 GMT Rosengren (Boston)

1900 GMT Williams (NY)

IF the inflation figures come in high

those above will be most likely out with the firehose trying to douse tapering (and even rate hike) expectations:

Kashkari most notably, he tends towards the dovish end of the FOMC spectrum

Rosengren remarked during the week saying he thinks inflation is transitory, as did Williams (sees inflation at 2% next year)

Mester: Not yet thinking about adjusting monetary policy



Dallas Fed head Kaplan has been the most strident in insisting on talking about tapering, but he is not on the roster to speak publicly Friday:







