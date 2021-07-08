Reminder - the ECB is most likely to announce its new inflation target today
I posted on this earlier in the session, a reminder ICYMI.
- The European Central Bank has completed its 18-month strategy review and is set to announce the results today.
- announcement is scheduled for 1100 GMT
- European Central Bank President Lagarde will speak following at a 1230 GMT news conference
- likely to set its inflation target at 2%
- ditching its current target that is "below but close to 2%"
- target is also likely to be declared symmetric (an optimistic declaration ongoing on to a decade missing to the downside) and the Bank will accept an overshoot
- the Bank may also follow the lead of the Fed in targeting average inflation over a period
Try not to laugh too much when the bank says it will accept an inflation overshoot. The current projections the ECB have is for core inflation in 2023 at 1.4%. Not in the same basket case as the BOJ but well short of 2% two years out.
New Prez and former Prez.