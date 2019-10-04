Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review

  • housing market is a key source of potential systemic risk, needs to be "monitored closely"
  • risks in household sector from falling home prices have receded somewhat but still exist
  • resilience of Australian financial system has improved
  • recent tightening of lending standards has improved quality of new lending
  • however, excessive risk aversion by banks can curtail credit supply
  • rising unemployment, ongoing weak income growth a risk for Australia housing market, debt
  • if unemployment were to rise, risks associated with negative equity would increase
  • estimated share of outstanding mortgage balances in negative equity has increased to 3.75%
  • households well placed to service debt; 3/4 of mortgage debt owed by households who have high capacity to make repayments
  • households continue to have "sizeable" stock of mortgage prepayments at 16% of gross housing credit
  • around 30% of borrowers have less than one months' worth of prepayments
  • increased uncertainty about global, domestic macro outlook raises risks faced by households
  • risk housing loan arrears could rise further if economic conditions weaken, home prices fall further
  • challenging conditions faced by discretionary retailers, small businesses, construction firms, those affected by drought
  • global uncertainties have increased since last review in April with greater chance of weak growth
  • spill overs from tensions in HK, Middle east, Britain could also trigger a slowdown
  • however, higher uncertainty has not resulted in investors demanding higher compensation for risks
  • market pricing belies uncertain growth outlook, financial system vulnerabilities
  • there are many possible triggers for dislocation in financial markets currently
  • a more generalised slowdown in China could have "large impact" on Australia growth, banking system
  • becoming increasingly important for investors, banks to take account of climate change risks
  • climate change will have a broad-based impact on Australian banks, poses systemic risks
  • climate change does not yet pose an imminent threat to financial stability
  • climate change could emerge as a risk to financial stability if not "properly managed" or if climate-related losses jump materially
