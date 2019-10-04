Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review

RBA report Headlines via Reuters

housing market is a key source of potential systemic risk, needs to be "monitored closely"

risks in household sector from falling home prices have receded somewhat but still exist

resilience of Australian financial system has improved

recent tightening of lending standards has improved quality of new lending

however, excessive risk aversion by banks can curtail credit supply

rising unemployment, ongoing weak income growth a risk for Australia housing market, debt

if unemployment were to rise, risks associated with negative equity would increase

estimated share of outstanding mortgage balances in negative equity has increased to 3.75%

households well placed to service debt; 3/4 of mortgage debt owed by households who have high capacity to make repayments

households continue to have "sizeable" stock of mortgage prepayments at 16% of gross housing credit

around 30% of borrowers have less than one months' worth of prepayments

increased uncertainty about global, domestic macro outlook raises risks faced by households

risk housing loan arrears could rise further if economic conditions weaken, home prices fall further

challenging conditions faced by discretionary retailers, small businesses, construction firms, those affected by drought

global uncertainties have increased since last review in April with greater chance of weak growth

spill overs from tensions in HK, Middle east, Britain could also trigger a slowdown

however, higher uncertainty has not resulted in investors demanding higher compensation for risks

market pricing belies uncertain growth outlook, financial system vulnerabilities

there are many possible triggers for dislocation in financial markets currently

a more generalised slowdown in China could have "large impact" on Australia growth, banking system

becoming increasingly important for investors, banks to take account of climate change risks

climate change will have a broad-based impact on Australian banks, poses systemic risks

climate change does not yet pose an imminent threat to financial stability

climate change could emerge as a risk to financial stability if not "properly managed" or if climate-related losses jump materially

A useful summary of where we are at I guess.













For the full text:





---