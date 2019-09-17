Reserve Bank of Australia September meeting minutes - would consider further easing

Reserve Bank of Australia September meeting minutes

RBA board would consider further policy easing if needed to support growth, inflation targets

reasonable to expect extended period of low interest rates to achieve employment, inflation goals

members would assess developments globally and at home when considering monetary policy

members had detailed discussion on ways financial conditions abroad affect Australia

recent outcomes suggest spare capacity remained in the labour market

Australian economy could sustain lower rates of unemployment and underemployment

liaison with retailers suggested govt tax rebates yet to lift spending noticeably

further signs of turnaround in established housing market, but turnover still low

see near-term weakness in high-density dwelling investment, could "sow the seeds" of price upswing at some point

further gradual lift in wages growth would be a welcome development

outlook for consumption growth key uncertainty

expect gradual pick-up in household disposable income, higher home prices to support consumption growth

further monetary easing "widely expected" around the world

escalation in China - US trade dispute has intensified downside risks to global growth

Full text: Minutes of the September 2019 Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank Board

Nothing here to suggest there will not be more easing, given what the RBA is looking at ahead.









