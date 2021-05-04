Reserve Bank of New Zealand FSR - financial system is sound, vulnerabilities remain

RBNZ Financial Stability report published 05 May 2021

Headlines via Reuters in summary: financial system sound, but vulnerabilities remain

seeing the impact of low global interest rates resulting in increased risk-taking and higher asset prices

high proportion of new lending has had high debt-to-income and loan-to-value ratios (LVR).

new capital rules will start being implemented from 1 October 2021

we will be watching how market conditions respond to the government's recent policy changes

recent borrowers more vulnerable to rise in mortgage rates, exposes households and financial system to decline in house prices

key New Zealand export prices have also been resilient, with dairy prices at their highest level in several years

increases in minimum requirements will start in July 2022

if required, prepared to further tighten lending conditions for housing using LVR requirements or additional tools

recent tightening in LVR requirements will help mitigate some housing risks & support sustainable house prices

pandemic has had limited impact on financial system soundness, but further resilience is needed

banks are in a strong position to keep supporting their customers and the economy

Note particularly "additional tools" could be used - these of course could (but not necessarily) include interest rate rises.





Financial system sound, but vulnerabilities remain





There will be a press conference following this release at 2300GMT.

RBNZ Dep Gov Bascand will step in.







Then, at 0110 GMT, Bascand appears before parliament to answer questions following the release of the bank's FSR.





Governor Orr:



