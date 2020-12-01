Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr to speak December 2
Speech at 7:30 pm, New Zealand time, which is 0630GMT.
The title is:
- The COVID pandemic: challenges and opportunities facing central banks
- The primary response to the virus is to manage the health of the population, but other arms of policy, including monetary policy, play an important role in reducing the economic and financial disruption resulting from the virus.
- In this talk the Governor of the New Zealand central bank will provide some insights into how the RBNZ has perceived and played this important role in New Zealand’s response to the pandemic.
Orr will speak via Zoom.