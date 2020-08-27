Responses to Fed Powell's speech continue - new approach will see USD fall further
For a summary of Powell check out Adam in the wrap for Thursday:
Comments from CIBC (in brief):
- will reinforce lower real yields
- will add to the dollar’s recent decline
- “The USD has lost its yield advantage over other currencies”
- “The two changes to the statement imply that the Fed is comfortable with lower administered rates for longer”
- “affirmation that the Fed is altering its statement on longer-run goals and MP strategy that will allow it to ‘seek’ inflation that averages 2% over time”
(CIBC remarks via Bloomberg )
