Responses to Fed Powell's speech continue - new approach will see USD fall further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

For a summary of Powell check out Adam in the wrap for Thursday:

Comments from CIBC (in brief):
  • will reinforce lower real yields
  • will add to the dollar’s recent decline
  • “The USD has lost its yield advantage over other currencies” 
  • “The two changes to the statement imply that the Fed is comfortable with lower administered rates for longer”
  • “affirmation that the Fed is altering its statement on longer-run goals and MP strategy that will allow it to ‘seek’ inflation that averages 2% over time” 

(CIBC remarks via Bloomberg )

For a summary of Powell check out Adam in the wrap for Thursday:
Are books in the background compulsory when you are doing a Zoom thingy?
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose