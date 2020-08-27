Responses to Fed Powell's speech continue - new approach will see USD fall further

For a summary of Powell check out Adam in the wrap for Thursday:

Comments from CIBC (in brief):

will reinforce lower real yields

will add to the dollar’s recent decline

“The USD has lost its yield advantage over other currencies”

“The two changes to the statement imply that the Fed is comfortable with lower administered rates for longer”

“affirmation that the Fed is altering its statement on longer-run goals and MP strategy that will allow it to ‘seek’ inflation that averages 2% over time”





(CIBC remarks via Bloomberg )









