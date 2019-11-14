Responses to the Australian jobs data - enough to sustain RBA easing bias

ICYMI, the latest data jobs report from Australia is here:

Also:

Adding in this snippet via CBA:

CBA do not expect the RBA to cut in dece December after this one negative report

but its enough to sustain thiertheir easing bias

will increase the debate on unconventional policy (CBA expect that "if adopted, its likely to involve forward guidance and QE" … CBA add they'd expect a conventional fiscal response would be a better policy choice)







