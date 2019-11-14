Responses to the Australian jobs data - enough to sustain RBA easing bias
ICYMI, the latest data jobs report from Australia is here:
- Australian jobs report - Unemployment rate 5.3% (vs. 5.2% expected)
- Australian dollar drops on the big miss on jobs report
- More on the Australian jobs data (trend data not so bad ... AUD does not care, drops)
Also:
Adding in this snippet via CBA:
- CBA do not expect the RBA to cut in dece December after this one negative report
- but its enough to sustain thiertheir easing bias
- will increase the debate on unconventional policy (CBA expect that "if adopted, its likely to involve forward guidance and QE" … CBA add they'd expect a conventional fiscal response would be a better policy choice)