Responses to the Australian jobs data - enough to sustain RBA easing bias

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

ICYMI, the latest data jobs report from Australia is here:

Also:
Adding in this snippet via CBA:
  • CBA do not expect the RBA to cut in dece December after this one negative report
  • but its enough to sustain thiertheir easing bias
  • will increase the debate on unconventional policy (CBA expect that "if adopted, its likely to involve forward guidance and QE" … CBA add they'd expect a conventional fiscal response would be a better policy choice)


