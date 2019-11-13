Responses to the RBNZ announcement coming in

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy announcement for 3 November 2019 is here:

Comments from Westpac, these in summary from a longer piece:

a major surprise … widely expected a cut

easing bias was evident from the final sentence of the press release: "We will add further monetary stimulus if needed.", although it is slightly less dovish than September's press release

easing bias was also evident from the OCR forecast, which retained a trough at 0.9% (albeit earlier, in Q1 2020) implying some chance of a further OCR reduction









And, further: