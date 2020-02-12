Responses to the RBNZ statement - "surprised the market"

A snippet from Westpac's assessment of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand today.

RBNZ … signalled it is unlikely to cut again unless the coronavirus pandemic impact becomes more severe than expected.

That surprised the market which had expected an easing bias to be retained.

More

a hawkish shift from the guidance provided in November



effectively signalling the easing cycle is over. Indeed, it forecasts one hike by late 2021.



RBNZ cited fiscal policy very prominently as a reason for the change in monetary policy outlook















Earlier:

Next up is Governor Orr's press conference







