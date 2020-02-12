Responses to the RBNZ statement - "surprised the market"

A snippet from Westpac's assessment of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand  today.

RBNZ …  signalled it is unlikely to cut again unless the coronavirus pandemic impact becomes more severe than expected. 
  • That surprised the market which had expected an easing bias to be retained.
  • a hawkish shift from the guidance provided in November
  • effectively signalling the easing cycle is over. Indeed, it forecasts one hike by late 2021.
RBNZ cited fiscal policy very prominently as a reason for the change in monetary policy outlook



Earlier:
Next up is Governor Orr's press conference 


