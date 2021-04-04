Reuters poll on expectations for the RBA cash rate at Tuesday's meeting

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet on Tuesday April 6

Australia went off daylight saving this past weekend so the RBA release time may be different in your local time

Its at 2.30pm Sydney time which will be 0430 GMT

Back to the Reuters poll .... the cash rate is expected to be unchanged at 0.1% (ps. it will be indeed unchanged). That same poll shows analysts expect the cash rate on hold right through 2022.





The thing to watch for a likely rate hike (some distance off in the future for now) is if the unemployment rate falls to between the “low 4s” and “high 3s” (that's what Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Guy Debelle most recently said)