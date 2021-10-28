Reuters poll shows consensus expectation of an RBA hike in Q2 2023

The latest polling on the Reserve Bank of Australia - most analysts surveyed expect a hike to 0.25% in Q2 2023.

21 of 24 economists said the risk for the timing of the RBA's first move up was that it would come earlier than they expect.





From the Reuters article on the results, on yesterday's non-intervention in the April 2024, Justin Fabo, senior economist at Macquarie:

"The current forward guidance is dead and buried"

"However, in terms of market pricing, I still feel it's too bullish; directionally it's right like everywhere in the world but factoring in a cash rate of nearly 1% by end of next year seems a small chance to me."











