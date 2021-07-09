Reuters Poll - unanimous expecations the Bank of Canada to taper by CAD1bn next week

to taper weekly asset purchases by C$1 bln, taking the programme down to 2bn/week

Canada's economy to grow 6.2% in 2021 and 4.0% in 2022 (vs 5.8%; 4.0% in April poll)

Bank of Canada will raise rates to 0.50% in Q4 2022 (same as June poll) according to the consensus, some of the economists predict Q3 2022.

The BoC was the first of G7 economies to being to wind back monetary stimulus when it reduced its weekly asset purchases programme in April.





The polled economists said a spread of new COVID-19 variants was the top economic risk this year.