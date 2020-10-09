Richard Fed Pres. Barkin: Fed continues to do what it can do to provide support
Fed's Barkin's participates in a virtual discussionFed's Barkin is participating in a virtual discussion. He says:
- spending is coming back faster than employment
- Fed continues to do what it can to provide support
- additional fiscal stimulus would benefit the economy
- can't find evidence that QE has stoked inflation
Barkin's comments are consistent with other Fed officials. They tend to favor more fiscal support at this point, but could do more if needed.