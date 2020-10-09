Richard Fed Pres. Barkin: Fed continues to do what it can do to provide support

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Barkin's participates in a virtual discussion

Fed's Barkin is participating in a virtual discussion. He says:
  • spending is coming back faster than employment
  • Fed continues to do what it can to provide support
  • additional fiscal stimulus would benefit the economy
  • can't find evidence that QE has stoked inflation
Barkin's comments are consistent with other Fed officials. They tend to favor more fiscal support at this point, but could do more if needed.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose