Richmond Fed Barkin: Long-term inflation expectations are always a concern

Feds forward guidance may not be as easy to understand as one the central bank was approaching inflation from below 2% target

Inflation has gone up faster than he expected due to the virus, vaccines and fiscal support



Long-term inflation expectations are always a concern



Important to have long-run inflation expectations stable at the Fed's target

Another Fed voting member, Richmond Fed president Barkin is on the wires now. He says: