Richmond Fed Barkin: Long-term inflation expectations are always a concern
Barkin is a voting member in 2021
Another Fed voting member, Richmond Fed president Barkin is on the wires now. He says:
- Feds forward guidance may not be as easy to understand as one the central bank was approaching inflation from below 2% target
- Inflation has gone up faster than he expected due to the virus, vaccines and fiscal support
- Long-term inflation expectations are always a concern
- Important to have long-run inflation expectations stable at the Fed's target
- He is supportive of normalizing monetary policy as the Fed is doing