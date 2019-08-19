Risk that Fed Chair Powell could disappoint markets this week at Jackson Hole.

That's the view from TD with attention turning to the KC Federal Reserve symposium

We see risks the Fed Chair could disappoint markets looking for a green light on an extended easing campaign.

Rates may take the brunt of the hit, but we doubt the USD will be able to shrug off any repricing in policy expectations - even if these ultimately prove short-lived.

Given the US dollar move even today sounds like TD are onto something ….





Earlier posts:



