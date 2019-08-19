Risk that Fed Chair Powell could disappoint markets this week at Jackson Hole.
That's the view from TD with attention turning to the KC Federal Reserve symposium
- We see risks the Fed Chair could disappoint markets looking for a green light on an extended easing campaign.
- Rates may take the brunt of the hit, but we doubt the USD will be able to shrug off any repricing in policy expectations - even if these ultimately prove short-lived.
Given the US dollar move even today sounds like TD are onto something ….
