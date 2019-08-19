Risk that Fed Chair Powell could disappoint markets this week at Jackson Hole.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

That's the view from TD with attention turning to the KC Federal Reserve symposium 

  • We see risks the Fed Chair could disappoint markets looking for a green light on an extended easing campaign. 
  • Rates may take the brunt of the hit, but we doubt the USD will be able to shrug off any repricing in policy expectations - even if these ultimately prove short-lived.
Given the US dollar move even today sounds like TD are onto something …. 

Earlier posts:

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose