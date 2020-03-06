Rosengren: Fed should be able to buy broader range of assets if 10-year yields hit zero

Comments from the Fed's Rosengren





They're going to be buying stocks by the end of this.





If coronanvirus causes Fed to reduce interest rates to near zero, US 10 year cold follow close behind

If 10-year rates near zero there will be little room for Fed to lower rates through QE

Situation would raise new challenges for the Fed

Such an approach should require an explicit guarantee with the US Treasury to indemnify the Fed against losses

In that case, the Fed should be able to buy a larger range of assets or securities

Negative rates would harm banks, rejects them

The text itself is reflecting on crisis ideas from Marvin Goodfriend and how they could be applied now (or in a crisis).





Takeaway: In a situation where both short-term interest rates and 10-year Treasury rates approach the zero lower bound, allowing the Federal Reserve to purchase a broader range of assets could be important.



Excerpt: "In such a case, as Marvin highlighted in his 1999 article, we should allow the central bank to purchase a broader range of securities or assets. Such a policy, however, would require a change in the Federal Reserve Act. ... Alternatively, the Federal Reserve could consider a facility that could buy a broader set of assets, provided the Treasury agreed to provide indemnification." Maybe, just maybe, the Fed should stop trying to manipulate markets. There have no power against a virus, let the markets work it out for once. Sure, things will get ugly but buying even more assets isn't going to make the virus go away. This is insane.

