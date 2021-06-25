Rosengren: I expect core inflation slightly above 2% next year

Comments from the Boston Fed President





Higher used cars are not likely to persist

The best guess going forward is that next year, we'll see inflation just above 2%

Expects 7% GDP growth this year

Sees jobless rate falling to mid-4% by year end

Expects full employment by the end of next year



Declines to say if his dot was forecasting a hike in 2022 but says it's quite possible that conditions could be met for a hike around that time



There's some real divergence on the FOMC on inflation next and that's shaping up to be the real battleground. Bullard forecast core inflation 2.5-3.0% and said if it was that late next year I would support a hike.

