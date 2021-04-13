Fed's Rosengren. No hurry for the Fed to raise rates

WSJ reports

Fed has no urgency to raise interest rates despite positive economic outlook

I'm expecting a very strong economy over the course of this year,

I'm expecting the unemployment rate to get quite low by the end of the year.



We still have a lot of labor market slack, the participation rate is still quite low relative to prior to the pandemic, and the unemployment rate is still at 6%. So we need to get rid of the slack, have a sustained inflation rate, before we need to worry about raising rates.



So for most investors and most decision making, I think what's relevant is we're not going to be raising rates this year, unless something dramatically changes relative to what our forecasts are.



if we get a covariant that is not effective with the vaccine, our forecasts are going to change very dramatically and when we end up lifting rates will be very different.



If inflation is in the 2 to 2.5 percent range, which I think is highly likely over the next two years, I would not be particularly concerned.



I do think that there are going to be periods over the course of this year that are a bit above 2%, both because of some of the supply chain issues and because of the base change that reflected the very low prices that occurred as the pandemic first started.



We care about a sustained inflation rate, not a one or two months reported inflation rate.



Comments are in line with most other Fed Speak.