Rumour is the Bank of Japan will extend its corporate funding program at this week's meeting
That headline comes via Japanese media, Nikkei (which does tend to get a bit of a heads up from time-to-time).
- BOJ to extend the deadline for financing support measures for companies that support the new coronavirus
- by about 6 months (currently scheduled to end in March 2021, so a 6 month extension would take it through to September 2021)
- extension due to increased concerns about a downturn in the economy
Elsewhere, UBS Securities in Tokyo are expecting the BOJ to
- emphasize policy coordination with the government
- also an extended program through to September
Sony Financial flags a risk of a rising yen after the meeting, saying markets may perceive the BOJ extension measures as less bold than actions by other major central banks.
---
Bank of Japan monetary policy decision meeting is on the 17th to 18th.