Rumour is the Bank of Japan will extend its corporate funding program at this week's meeting

That headline comes via Japanese media, Nikkei (which does tend to get a bit of a heads up from time-to-time).

BOJ to extend the deadline for financing support measures for companies that support the new coronavirus

by about 6 months (currently scheduled to end in March 2021, so a 6 month extension would take it through to September 2021)

extension due to increased concerns about a downturn in the economy

Elsewhere, UBS Securities in Tokyo are expecting the BOJ to

emphasize policy coordination with the government

also an extended program through to September

Sony Financial flags a risk of a rising yen after the meeting, saying markets may perceive the BOJ extension measures as less bold than actions by other major central banks.





Bank of Japan monetary policy decision meeting is on the 17th to 18th.









---