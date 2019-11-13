San Francisco Fed Pres. Daly: Policy rate is appropriate for economy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Mary plus Daly speaking on Bloomberg TV interview

Fed's Mary plus Daly speaking on Bloomberg TV interview
The San Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Daly is on Bloomberg TV saying:
  • Rate cuts this year have put policy in a very good place
  • The current policy rate is appropriate for economy that we have now
  • We can keep the stance until inflation is back at target
  • Risks include slower global growth, Brexit, trade issues
  • Seems like there is still room to run in the labor market
  • If global growth gets slower, trade uncertainty is prolonged, that could materially change outlook
  • Economy is in a good placein part due to Fed's rate cuts
  • She's open to the idea that risks are on the downside
  • Fed is very focused on getting inflation higher
  • Fed must get inflation to 2% for the next downturn
  • We are surprised how low jobless can go without inflation
  • It's hard to know reasons for slowing and China's economy
  • Fed must manage payment system risks from climate change
Daly is towing the Fed line that the economy and rates are at a good place but is throwing a cautionary spin on inflation

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose