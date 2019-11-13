San Francisco Fed Pres. Daly: Policy rate is appropriate for economy

The San Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Daly is on Bloomberg TV saying:

Rate cuts this year have put policy in a very good place



The current policy rate is appropriate for economy that we have now



We can keep the stance until inflation is back at target



Risks include slower global growth, Brexit, trade issues



Seems like there is still room to run in the labor market



If global growth gets slower, trade uncertainty is prolonged, that could materially change outlook



Economy is in a good placein part due to Fed's rate cuts



She's open to the idea that risks are on the downside



Fed is very focused on getting inflation higher



Fed must get inflation to 2% for the next downturn



We are surprised how low jobless can go without inflation



It's hard to know reasons for slowing and China's economy



Fed must manage payment system risks from climate change



Daly is towing the Fed line that the economy and rates are at a good place but is throwing a cautionary spin on inflation

