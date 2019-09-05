Schembri Q&A: We see the US economy as relatively solid
Comments from Schembri in the Q&A:
- Source of inversion is long-end coming down, not short-end going up. So we believe it's a less-reliable indicator
- We're paying close attention to global factors, including commodity prices
- I think interest rates will remain relatively low and stable compared to 1980s
- Household debt and escalating house prices are two risks that have been high on our radar
- Says in a crisis, they could lower rates as low as -0.50%