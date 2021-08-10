Senior researcher at CASS said that now is a good time for the PBOC to cut interest rates

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

CASS is the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China Daily reports that a senior researcher says now is a good time for the People's Bank of China to cut interest rates 

Citing:
  • domestic demand remains insufficient
  • monetary policy of the United States has not entered a tightening cycle
  • "Domestic consumption remains relatively weak compared with the pre-COVID level and growth in the labor market has come to a standstill"
Here is the link to the report for quite a bit more. 

