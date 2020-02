"Shadow Board" recommends the RBNZ hold the OCR unchanged this week

A threefer:

Due at 0100GMT on 12 February

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research gather together a "Shadow Board"

For this meeting the Shadow Board recommends the Reserve Bank remains on hold

"Annual inflation has edged back up to within the Reserve Bank's 1 to 3 percent target band, and there is solid momentum in the New Zealand economy. The Shadow Board sees very little need for further easing." said Christina Leung, Senior Economist at NZIER.