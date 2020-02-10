"Shadow Board" recommends the RBNZ hold the OCR unchanged this week

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand February 2020 monetary policy announcement is due on the 12th 

A threefer:
  • announcement 
  • Monetary Policy Statement
  • Media conference
Due at 0100GMT on 12 February 

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research gather together a "Shadow Board" 
  • Shadow Board is independent of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
  • Participants show where they think interest rates should be, not what they believe will happen.

For this meeting the Shadow Board recommends the Reserve Bank remains on hold 
  • but with a tightening bias in the wake of the OCR cut last November

"Annual inflation has edged back up to within the Reserve Bank's 1 to 3 percent target band, and there is solid momentum in the New Zealand economy. The Shadow Board sees very little need for further easing." said Christina Leung, Senior Economist at NZIER.

