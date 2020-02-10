"Shadow Board" recommends the RBNZ hold the OCR unchanged this week

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand February 2020 monetary policy announcement is due on the 12th

A threefer:

announcement

Monetary Policy Statement

Media conference

Due at 0100GMT on 12 February





The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research gather together a "Shadow Board"

Shadow Board is independent of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Participants show where they think interest rates should be, not what they believe will happen.





For this meeting the Shadow Board recommends the Reserve Bank remains on hold

but with a tightening bias in the wake of the OCR cut last November









"Annual inflation has edged back up to within the Reserve Bank's 1 to 3 percent target band, and there is solid momentum in the New Zealand economy. The Shadow Board sees very little need for further easing." said Christina Leung, Senior Economist at NZIER.



