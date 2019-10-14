Singapore central bank slightly reduces slope of SGD band

Monetary Authority of Singapore with an easing of monetary policy

says will reduce slightly the rate of appreciation of the SGD NEER policy band

says no change to the width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred

this measured adjustment to the policy stance is consistent with medium-term price stability, given the current economic outlook

says core inflation is expected to come in at the lower end of the 1-2% range in 2019, and average 0.5-1.5% in 2020

says CPI-all items inflation is projected to be around 0.5% this year and average 0.5-1.5% in 2020

says GDP growth is projected to come in at around the mid-point of the 0-1% forecast range in 2019 and improve modestly in 2020

says core inflation will remain subdued in the year ahead



A policy easing from the MAS was very much expected. Although this is on the lesser end of what they could have down.



