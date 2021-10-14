Singapore central bank with a small tightening of policy

Monetary Authority of Singapore will raise the slope of the $NEER policy band slightly

slope was previously at zero %, to be raised slightly says the MAS

MAs says the ap[appreciation path for the $NEER policy band will ensure price stability over the medium-term while recognising the risks to the economic recovery

width of policy band to remain unchanged

centre point of policy band to remain unchanged

In the preview I posted yesterday I took a brief look at how the MAS implements monetary policy. The Bank does not do so via interest rates but via the SGD exchange rate.

Monetary Authority of Singapore half-yearly policy statement due Thursday - preview SGD has moved higher in the wake of the small, but surprise, tightening.



