Slovak prosecutor's office confirms ECB's Kazimir is being charged with corruption
Kazimir has denied the charges though
He is being charged with bribery in a case related to the country's former head of tax administration - who is being charged in several cases. Kazimir said:
The state of facts in the resolution is untrue and in the reasoning itself lacks confirming evidence. I do not have any information nor I am aware of breaking the law, nor did I ever have any interest in influencing any proceedings.