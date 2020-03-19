Small number of ECB policymakers including Germans and Dutch opposed language on bond-buying - report

ECB sources report from Reuters

A small number of ECB policymakers including German and Dutch officials opposed language on removing bond-buying constraints at yesterday's meeting

Objections were sidestepped amid a broad consensus and even the holdouts agreed that action was needed



Yesterday's ECB moves were successful with Italian 10-year yields down 55 basis points to 1.89% today and Greek 10-years down 156 bps to 2.37%.