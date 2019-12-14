SNB Chain Jordan says Bank could cut rates further, if necessary (but not now)

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan spoke in an interview on Saturday

He said that at present he thought it very clear monetary policy was currently set right, and added:

We could certainly cut interest rates again if absolutely necessary, but that is not something we aim to do for now

Sounds more of a theoretical point from Jordan. If he is taken at his word a further cut is not imminent (EUR/CHF traders with a memory on the SNB rug-pull from EUR/CHF might find it difficult to take Jordan at his word). Probably right, especially after last week's global developments have eased market uncertainty (for now at least).





