SNB vice- head says welcomes the recent CHF weakening

Swiss National Bank Chair Jordan ... nope, vice-Chair Zurbruegg

  • speaking in an interview in Swiss media (Blick newspaper)
More from the interview with SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg

  • welcomes recent weakening of swiss franc 
  • says premature to speak of long-term change in interest rates
  • says negative interest rates, currency market interventions remain necessary
  • says central bank has spent 100 bln SFR in past year on foreign currency interventions

Bolding mine. Remember when the US named the Swiss as currency manipulators and the SNB response was they don't care, and they'd go right ahead and do it more if needed? That's the way to do it! :-D  

CHF showing little response:
