SNB vice- head says welcomes the recent CHF weakening

speaking in an interview in Swiss media (Blick newspaper)
More from the interview with SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg
- welcomes recent weakening of swiss franc
- says premature to speak of long-term change in interest rates
- says negative interest rates, currency market interventions remain necessary
- says central bank has spent 100 bln SFR in past year on foreign currency interventions
