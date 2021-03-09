SNB vice- head says welcomes the recent CHF weakening

More from the interview with SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg

welcomes recent weakening of swiss franc

says premature to speak of long-term change in interest rates

says negative interest rates, currency market interventions remain necessary

says central bank has spent 100 bln SFR in past year on foreign currency interventions

Bolding mine. Remember when the US named the Swiss as currency manipulators and the SNB response was they don't care, and they'd go right ahead and do it more if needed? That's the way to do it! :-D