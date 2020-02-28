SNB: Investors increasingly looking for safe havens such as CHF

SNB on the newswires

coronavirus has increased the economic risks



if international environment were to deteriorate, this would have consequences for Switzerland as a small open economy



direct economic influence also possible via some trading partners such as China



investors increasingly looking for safe havens such as Swiss franc in times of uncertainty



The SNB warned earlier this week that they would look to intervene in the forex market should the CHF continue to strengthen.





The EURCHF is trading below the 1.06 level at 1.0585 currently. The move today has taken the price to the lowest level since 2015.





The comments seem to suggest that Switzerland is certainly not immune from the coronavirus and should not be considered a safe haven currency.

