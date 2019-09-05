SNB Jordan: Cannot say how long negative interest rates will last

The Swiss national banks Jordan is on the wires saying:

He cannot say how long negative interest rates will last



Negative rates are necessary for now



Interest rate spreads like important role for exchange rates



The USDCHF is trading higher today. It currently trades at 0.9861. The 100 hour moving average stalled the rally at 0.98737 today. The 200 hour moving average at 0.98479 was rebroken to the upside earlier. That is now support.