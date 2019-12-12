SNB leaves policy rate unchanged at -0.75%

SNB announces its latest monetary policy decision - 12 December 2019





Prior -0.75%

Sight deposits rate unchanged at -0.75%

Remains prepared to intervene in markets if needed

Risks to the global economy remain tilted to the downside

Franc remains highly valued; FX market remains fragile

Willing to intervene in FX market as necessary, while taking overall currency situation into consideration

Negative rates and willingness to intervene should counteract attractiveness of the franc and ease upward pressure on the currency

2019 GDP forecast seen at around 1.0% (previously 0.5% to 1.0%)

2020 GDP forecast seen between 1.5% to 2.0%

2019 inflation forecast seen at 0.4% (unchanged)

2020 inflation forecast seen at 0.1% (previously 0.2%)

2021 inflation forecast seen at 0.5% (previously 0.6%)

No key changes by the SNB in their language as they continue to keep rates well in negative territory and reiterated that the Swiss franc remains "highly valued".





Despite mounting skepticism over its negative rates policy, it doesn't look like it will come to an end any time soon although the pressure on lenders and the public may still keep the central bank sidelined further for the time being.





That said, if trade risks materialise and the global economy suffers a more profound slowdown next year, it's only a matter of time before they will have to step in and take action.



