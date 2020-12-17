SNB leaves policy rate unchanged at -0.75%

Swiss franc is highly valued

Will remain active in FX market as necessary

Expansionary policy provides favourable financing conditions

Also counters upward pressure on Swiss franc

Sees inflation this year at -0.7%, 2021 at 0.0%, 2022 at +0.2%

Assumption is there will not be significant easing on virus measures until spring

Recovery thus remains incomplete

Global economy is still subject to high uncertainty

No change to the language on the franc or on intervention, and a slight downgrade to its inflation outlook for this year and next. That's about it from the SNB, in what is a rather non-event really as they reaffirm a similar stance to September.