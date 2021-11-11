SNB Maechler: Inflation has remained modest in Switzerland

SNB Maechler speaking

in inflation has remained modest in Switzerland and takes away some pressure on the Franc



We are still in a territory where the Swiss record high



Don't know where Swiss franc will go, we have a safe haven currency



uncertainties remain very high largely because of the Covid crisis which continues to be there



When we intervene in the FX market we seek to have maximum impact with minimum intervention







For the EURCHF, it remains near lows for the year. The price is currently at 1.05497. The November low came in at 1.05337. The low for the year was in May at 1.04977. Other swing lows going back to March through May came in between 1.04977 and 1.05166.





The USDCHF moved higher over the last two days (lower CHF), helped by the stronger USD trend. The pair moved up to test the 50% midpoint of the move down from the September 30 high at 0.92242 and found sellers. The pair currently trades at 0.9213.