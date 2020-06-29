SNB makes it cheaper for banks to access short-term funds

SNB reduces lower limit of its special liquidity-shortage financing facility rate







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The facility is mainly used to allow counterparties - usually banks - to meet liquidity requirements in case they run into any complications or bottlenecks. So, a lower limit essentially makes it cheaper for banks to access these funds in general.

The rate will be reduced to at least 0%, as compared to the previous level of at least 0.5% - with the change to come into effect starting from 1 July.