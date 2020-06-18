SNB says it has a very good dialogue with the US Treasury

Author: Justin Low

Just in case one is worried about a certain currency manipulator list

The central bank also adds that what they are doing by intervening in the FX market isn't to do with manipulation or trying to get a trade advantage, it is merely aimed at preventing a "disproportionately" strong Swiss franc.
