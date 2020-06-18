Subscription Confirmed!
EUR/GBP takes a peek above 0.9000 ahead of the BOE
AUD/USD buyers wrestle back some near-term control as China says Beijing virus outbreak is contained
Cable continues push and pull between key moving average levels; BOE in focus
EUR/USD not doing a whole lot, still trapped between key near-term levels
USDCHF continues to find willing buyers against the 100 hour MA
SNB says it has a very good dialogue with the US Treasury
SNB's Jordan: There is no specific limit for currency interventions
SNB's Jordan: We have made substantial currency interventions since March
SNB leaves policy rate unchanged at -0.75%
SNB: Economic, financial conditions for Swiss banking sector has deteriorated markedly