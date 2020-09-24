SNB to publish data on FX market interventions more frequently moving forward

The volume of interventions will be made available at the end of each quarter, having previously been disclosed annually

The change will go into effect starting from 30 September, according to an adjustment paper published by the SNB accompanying the monetary policy report earlier:





From 30 September 2020, the Swiss National Bank will be publishing more detailed data on its money and foreign exchange market operations on its data portal. Regarding money market operations, the SNB will now publish information on the conditions and volume of individual monetary policy-related transactions at the end of each month for the previous month. With respect to foreign exchange market operations, the volume of which has hitherto been communicated annually in the accountability report, the volume of interventions will now be disclosed at the end of each quarter for the previous quarter.





Still, the weekly sight deposits data will offer a more "real-time" glance at interventions by the Swiss central bank but at least this does provide some supportive data to that.