SNB Zurbruegg: Currency interventions are not intended to weaken franc for advantage of exporters
- Currency interventions are not intended to weaken Frank for advantage of exporters
- currency intervention intended to support goal of price stability
- the target of US currency manipulator list was always China
- he isn't against increase in the annual payout to Swiss government and cantons
- we have to keep an interest rate To ECB
The USDCHF is trading higher on the day but is waffling between support at the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the August 20 low at 0.90985. On the topside, the highs have stalled between the swing hi from August 24 at 0.91271 and the swing hi from August 21 at 0.91389. The high for the day has reached 0.91358.