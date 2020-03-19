SNB's Jordan: Cutting rates is unfavourable at present

Jordan says that the SNB can reduce rates in the future, but not now





We are not a currency manipulator

We do not intervene to take advantage of other currencies

Central banks around the world are in close contact

But monetary policy alone cannot solve this crisis

Monetary policy is complementary and can support fiscal measures

This looks like the new mantra being adopted by the SNB although the one on rates have been going on for quite a while now already. The rest just echoes what all other central banks around the world have been preaching over the past few weeks.



