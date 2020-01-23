SNB's Jordan: Doesn't see a new minimum exchange rate at the moment
His comments are pushing the franc a tad lower, with Swiss yields also fallingUSD/CHF is up at session highs around 0.9691 currently on Jordan's remarks. That said, the move is still relatively mild as the pair traded around 0.9680 earlier today.
He isn't really saying much of anything new but continues to reaffirm the central bank's pledge for negative rates and intervention - where necessary.
Swiss 10-year bond yields have also eased to three-month lows around -0.69% but we're also seeing a drop across global yields coincidentally. 10-year Treasury yields are now down by 3.5 bps to 1.734% so that is likely to keep the yen more firm on the day.