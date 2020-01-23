SNB's Jordan: Doesn't see a new minimum exchange rate at the moment







ForexLive

Swiss 10-year bond yields have also eased to three-month lows around -0.69% but we're also seeing a drop across global yields coincidentally. 10-year Treasury yields are now down by 3.5 bps to 1.734% so that is likely to keep the yen more firm on the day.

He isn't really saying much of anything new but continues to reaffirm the central bank's pledge for negative rates and intervention - where necessary.