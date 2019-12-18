SNB's Jordan: No further rate cut needed at the moment

SNB chief, Thomas Jordan, comments in an interview with Blick

But if there is a need to act, the SNB will deepen further negative rates

If the SNB tightens policy, it would lead to a strong appreciation of the franc

Inflation will turn negative and economic growth will slow down significantly as such

Jordan continues to defend the need for negative rates despite mounting criticism faced by the central bank in recent times.





He's not wrong about the franc appreciating if they do tighten policy but after five years, the NIRP experiment isn't exactly what I would say as being successful either.



