SNB's Jordan: No reason to change policy stance

Remarks by SNB chairman, Thomas Jordan

Expansionary policy is right for the time being

Swiss franc is still very high and inflation is low

If major central banks take a step towards normalisation, it is a good sign for the global economy and for the SNB





Pretty much the same old, same old from Jordan. With or without the pandemic, the SNB is stuck between a rock and a hard place so don't expect much of anything else in the months and years ahead from the central bank.