SNB's Jordan: No reason to change policy stance
Remarks by SNB chairman, Thomas Jordan
Pretty much the same old, same old from Jordan. With or without the pandemic, the SNB is stuck between a rock and a hard place so don't expect much of anything else in the months and years ahead from the central bank.
- Expansionary policy is right for the time being
- Swiss franc is still very high and inflation is low
- If major central banks take a step towards normalisation, it is a good sign for the global economy and for the SNB