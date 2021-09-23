SNB's Jordan: No reason to change policy stance

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by SNB chairman, Thomas Jordan

  • Expansionary policy is right for the time being
  • Swiss franc is still very high and inflation is low
  • If major central banks take a step towards normalisation, it is a good sign for the global economy and for the SNB
Pretty much the same old, same old from Jordan. With or without the pandemic, the SNB is stuck between a rock and a hard place so don't expect much of anything else in the months and years ahead from the central bank.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose