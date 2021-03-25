SNB's Jordan: Our willingness to intervene in the FX market remains the same

Remarks by SNB chief, Thomas Jordan





There is absolutely no change to our monetary policy

Sees no point in changing policy at the moment

Higher inflation forecast should not be seen as exit from expansive policy

SNB welcomes slight depreciation in the franc





It was pretty much a non-event and with them still viewing the franc as being highly valued and inflation still largely subdued, they are not going to move on policy any time soon.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The weaker franc may allow them more room to intervene less in the market but rest assured, they will be there if the currency does turn a corner in trading this year.

As much as he doesn't want to risk the market misinterpreting the SNB, I don't think many would have extrapolated a less dovish stance from the central bank today.