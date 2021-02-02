SNB's Jordan: We had to intervene heavily last year to relieve pressure on Swiss franc
Remarks by SNB chief, Thomas Jordan
- Swiss franc faced strong pressure
- Important to absorb that pressure to prevent the franc from rising too much
- Swiss franc acts as a safe haven, a thermometer of global uncertainty
- Swiss economy was a bit more resilient than expected last year
- Estimates that Swiss GDP will decline roughly 3% in 2020
- Economic outlook remains uncertain, situation remains fragile
Nothing that really stands out as everything here has been said before by Jordan & co. This adds to his remarks from yesterday here.