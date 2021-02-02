SNB's Jordan: We had to intervene heavily last year to relieve pressure on Swiss franc

Remarks by SNB chief, Thomas Jordan

  • Swiss franc faced strong pressure
  • Important to absorb that pressure to prevent the franc from rising too much
  • Swiss franc acts as a safe haven, a thermometer of global uncertainty
  • Swiss economy was a bit more resilient than expected last year
  • Estimates that Swiss GDP will decline roughly 3% in 2020
  • Economic outlook remains uncertain, situation remains fragile
Nothing that really stands out as everything here has been said before by Jordan & co. This adds to his remarks from yesterday here.

