SNB's Jordan: Swiss long-term inflation expectations remain well anchored

SNB has a high degree of credibility in markets and with the public

Monetary policy is already flexible and symmetric. It has served us well

Our framework has given us the ability to deal with external pressures

Will continue to use unconventional measures, including forex interventions where necessary

These comments almost sound like he's taking a victory lap. Thomas, your peg got blown out and you've undershot on inflation forever. You're not exactly writing the playbook for monetary policy.

