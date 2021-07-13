SNB's Jordan: Swiss long-term inflation expectations remain well anchored
Comments from the SNB Chairman
- SNB has a high degree of credibility in markets and with the public
- Monetary policy is already flexible and symmetric. It has served us well
- Our framework has given us the ability to deal with external pressures
- Will continue to use unconventional measures, including forex interventions where necessary
These comments almost sound like he's taking a victory lap. Thomas, your peg got blown out and you've undershot on inflation forever. You're not exactly writing the playbook for monetary policy.