SNB's Jordan: Swiss long-term inflation expectations remain well anchored

Comments from the SNB Chairman

  • SNB has a high degree of credibility in markets and with the public
  • Monetary policy is already flexible and symmetric. It has served us well
  • Our framework has given us the ability to deal with external pressures
  • Will continue to use unconventional measures, including forex interventions where necessary
These comments almost sound like he's taking a victory lap. Thomas, your peg got blown out and you've undershot on inflation forever. You're not exactly writing the playbook for monetary policy.

