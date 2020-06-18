SNB's Jordan: There is no specific limit for currency interventions

Further comments by SNB chief, Thomas Jordan

  • It is extremely important we continue with expansive policy
  • SNB always conducts cost-benefit analysis before intervening
As long as the franc threatens to keep pushing higher, you can expect the SNB to keep their powder dry and intervene in the market as necessary. The 1.05 level in EUR/CHF was where they were really making their stand previously, so just be mindful of that level again should we revisit it moving forward.


